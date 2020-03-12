Free Stock Images
- Unsplash: Beautiful, free HD images and photographs for commercial and non-commercial use.
- Stock Snap: High quality stock images without any copyright restriction to use for your projects.
- Pexels: Free photos to use for commercial and non-commercial purposes.
- Pikwizard: Free stock photos of high quality for your next project. No attribution required to use the photos.
- Gratisography: Collection of free, quirky and creative images of high quality.
- Pixabay: High quality stock images for your projects.
- Picjumbo: Free, high resolution photos for personal and commercial use.
- Stock Up: 34,000+ photos/images curated and indexed from 31 different free stock photo websites.
- Evergreen Photos: Free nature photos.
- Iconscout: Around 10,000 royalty free images for commercial and personal use.
Free Image Editors/Graphic Design Tools
- Pixlr: Online photo/image editor that gives complete control to you.
- Pablo: Search for images, choose your font, add text, format, resize, add effects and share stunning visuals.
- Canva: A drag-and-drop graphic design tool that offers access to photographs, vector images, graphics, and fonts.
- Doka Photo: Edit your images in the browser without uploading anything.
- Status DV: Create colorful personalized word-clouds.
Free Image Optimizer
- Image Optimizer: Resize, compress, and optimize your images for free.
- Optimizilla: Upload multiple image files (JPEG and PNG) and compress them.
- JPEG Image Optimizer: Offers three different methods of JPEG/JPG image optimization - lossless, by size, and by quality factor.
- Kraken: Upload/import images and optimize the; offers lossy, lossless, and expert image optimization along with resizing option.
- SmushIt: WordPress plugin to resize, compress and optimize your images on your WordPress powered site.
- CompressJPEG: Upload multiple JPEG image files and compress them as per your needs.
Free Blogging Platforms
- Medium: An online publishing platform to share your stories and ideals with an in-built audience.
- WordPress.com: A free, hosted solution to create your website or blog.
- Wix: A website builder to create stunning websites with no knowledge of codes.
- Strikingly: A website builder to create and host stylish, mobile-friendly, professional-looking websites.
- Hugo+Netlify: An extremely fast, open-source static site generator. Can be hosted for free on Netlify.
- Hexo+Netlify: A simple, fast static site generator powered by Node.js.
- Jekyll+GitHub Pages: Blog aware static site generator written in Ruby.
- Weebly: A website builder to create a professional site, blog, or online store.
- Blogger: A blog-publishing service owned and hosted by Google.
- Tumblr: A micro-blogging and social networking site with built-in audience; allows custom domain.
- Write.as: A minimalist blogging platform with strong privacy principles.
- Bloggi: A simple, distraction-free blogging platform.
- Postach.io (Check Review): Blog from your Evernote notebook.
- Proseful: A simple blogging platform to help you focus on writing.
- Notepin: A simple, minimalist, note-taking site with blogging features.
- Devblog: A blogging platform for developers, but others can use it too.
Find Out How To Start A Blog (No Affiliate Links)
Free Web Hosting Solutions
- Render: Connect with your Github/Gitlab account and host your static website/blog for free.
- Netlify: Free static website hosting solution with continuous deployment, 1-click HTTPS, CDN, and more.
- GitHub Pages: Host your website/blog for free directly from your GitHub repository.
- 000webhost: Free website hosting with PHP, MySQL, and cPanel.
- Unubo.app: Launch your website/blog (for example, a Ghost blog) with just a few clicks (literally). Comes with 1 GB RAM, 1 CPU, and 500 MB of app storage.
- Infinity Free: Free, unlimited web hosting for your blog/website.
- Surge: Publish your static site right from the CLI.
Free Note-Taking Tools
- Evernote: A note-taking app for your smartphone, tablet, and computer that syncs across all your devices.
- Journey: A note-taking and journaling app available on Android, iOS, Mac, Windows PC & online.
- Simplenote: A note-taking app from the makers of WordPress that offers Markdown support and is available for Android, iOS, Mac, Windows PC & online.
- Notion: An all-in-one collaborative solution for note-taking, project management and task management, supports Markdown.
- Microsoft OneNote: Digital note-taking app from Microsoft that allows users to gather notes, screen clippings, drawings, etc.
- Dropbox Paper: A collaborative document editing tool from the makers of Dropbox.
- Notepin (Check Review): A web-based note-taking app that has the features of a blog.
- Dynalist: An app/outliner for note-taking, word processing, bullet journalling, etc.
- Workflowy: A simple outliner to help you organize your work/projects.
- Google Docs: Web-based word processor offered by Google.
Free Writing Tools/Editors
- Hemingway App: A free web-based app to simplify your sentences and highlight common errors.
- Grammarly: A free writing app to make your writings grammatically correct.
- ZenPen: A distraction-free writing tool.
- Calmly Writer: Web-based distraction-free writing tool. Also available for ChromeOS.
- Typora: A powerful, minimal Markdown editor and reader for Windows and Linux.
- Zen by Unit: A web-based, full-screen, distraction-less writing app that supports Markdown.
- WYSIWYG Markdown Editor: What You See Is What You Get Markdown editor that has offline support.
- WebFX Readable: Get the readability score and text statistics of any web page.
- Stackedit: Rich Markdown editor for browser.
- Readable: Check readability, spelling and grammar of your text and know where to improve.
- a5.gg: Distraction free writing app (web-based) that saves your text.
Content Ideas
- Google Trends: Find popular/trending search queries in Google across regions and languages.
- HubSpot Blog Ideas Generator: Enter a word and get blog ideas to write on.
- Portent Content Idea Generator: Enter your subject and get ideas to write content.
- Impact Blog Title Generator: Enter a keyword (something you want to blog about, like productivity, content marketing, SEO, etc.) and get ideas.
- BuzzSumo: Enter keyword or domain to get insights and ideas for great content.
- Ubersuggest: Enter a domain or keyword and get suggestions, blog ideas, and insights to improve SEO.
- Answer The Public: Enter a keyword to generate content ideas in the form of questions.
- Title Generator: Enter keywords to generate 700 content ideas.
- Soovle: Enter a keyword to know what people are looking for in various search engines.
Free Content Promotion Tools
Free Writing Resources
- UK-US Spelling List: Comprehensive list of British and American spelling differences.
- Thesaurus: Enter a word to know its synonyms, definitions, and usage examples.
- Word Hippo: Find similar and opposite words, with examples, for your creative writing.
- Power Thesaurus: A free, online thesaurus for writers.
Free Infographic Tools
- Piktochart: Web-based app to design infographics, posters, presentation, etc. with no design or coding knowledge.
- Canva: A drag-and-drop, web-based design tool that comes with templates as well as the option to upload your own design elements.
- Venngage: Select a template, add charts, texts, and visuals, and edit your design to create visually stunning infographics.
- Easelly: An easy-to-use tool to create visuals (infographics, posters, etc.) without any knowledge of design.
- Visme: Create visually appealing and professional looking infographics and presentations.
- Snappa: An online graphic design tool to create visuals for your blog, social media, etc.
Free Illustration Libraries
- Ouch!: Beautiful, free vector illustrations for your next project.
- Whoosh: Free, customizable illustration pack for any kind of projects.
- Humaaans: A customizable, mix-and-match human illustration library.
- Glaze: Professional looking free illustrations.
- Abstrakt: Unique, abstract illustrations for your next project - app, website, blog.
- isometric: Free isometric illustrations for website, landing pages, blogs, etc.
- Iconspace Library: Free illustrations for designers, developers, and content creators.
- Open Doodles: Free, customizable sketchy illustrations for your projects.
- DrawKit: Hand-drawn vector illustrations of a wide range of categories.
- Lukasz Adam: Download vector art illustrations for free.
- Bottts: Mix and match different elements (antennas, colours, sensors, etc.) and create robot illustrations.
- Mixkit: Extremely beautiful art and illustrations to use for free.
- Iconscout: 300+ high quality, royalty free illustrations for personal and commercial use.
- Manypixels: Royalty free illustrations for your blog, landing pages, email, social media posts.
- Outlane: Colourful design resources and illustrations for personal and commercial use.
- Smash Illustrations: 250+ objects and characters and 20+ unique scenes to create trendy illustrations/visuals for your project.
- Illustrations: Open source illustration kit available for download in AI, PNG, SVG, and EPS.
- Buttsss: Beautiful butt illustrations and GIFs.
- Freellustrations: Download high quality, free background illustrations for your landing pages.
- Fresh Folk: Mix-and-match, customizable illustration library of people and objects.
- Delesign: Free graphics and illustrations for download (both SVG and PNG).
- Open Peeps: A hand-drawn illustration library by Pablo Stanley.
- Dribble:
Free Icons
- Icons8: Download design resources, including icons, for free.
- Flat Icon: One of the largest collections of free icons of all types and styles.
- The Noun Project: A vast collection of free icons.
- Freepik: Great collection of free icons of all types.
- Font Awesome: A simple font and icon toolkit.
- Icon Finder: Collection of free icons of various styles (outline, flat, photorealistic, etc.)
- Iconscout: More than 1 lakh free icons of all varieties for your personal and commercial use.
- Material Design Icons: 750 free icons by Google.
Free Logo Generator
- Namecheap Logo Generator: Design your own logo for free in just a few minutes.
- Squarespace Logo Generator: Create a high-quality, professional logo for your business/brand.
- LogoDesign.Net: A logo maker site, specialized in mascot logos.
Free Stock Videos
- Pexels: Free, high quality stock videos for your next project.
- Pixabay: Free video clips and footage of high quality.
- Videvo: Free stock video footage and motion graphics.
- Stock Footage 4 Free: Unlimited stock videos and footage for all kinds of projects.
- Mixkit: High quality free stock videos to use anywhere you want.
Free Video Editing Tools
- Headliner: Create unlimited videos (1080p and 10 without any watermark) and share directly to social networks.
- Soapbox: Just record and edit your video with this Chrome extension.
- Adobe Spark: Create powerful videos without any design skills.
- Clipchamp: Create unlimited 480p videos for personal use. Comes with compressor, converter and webcam recorder.
Free Plagiarism Checker
- SmallSEOTools Plagiarism Checker: A 100% free, multilingual plagiarism tool that compares your content with billions of web pages on the Internet.
- Copyscape: An online plagiarism detection tool.
- Quetext: Free plagiarism checker that provides analysis and feedback.
- Dupli Checker: Another plagiarism checker.
- Grammarly Plagiarism Checker: Plagiarism checker for your text that also provides feedback on grammar, punctuation, vocabulary, and sentence structure.
- Plagiarisma: Free online plagiarism checker that supports 190+ languages.
- PapersOwl: Select the type of content (essays, website content, resume, etc.) and check for plagiarism.
- Free Plagiarism Checker: Know if there is any duplicate content in your text with this free plagiarism checker.
Free Email Management
- Mailchimp: Marketing automation and email marketing service.
- Hello Bar: Convert your visitors to subscribers/customers by showing unobtrusive messages to them.
- Contact Form 7: Create, integrate and deploy lead-generation forms for your WordPress site.
- Bee Free: A tool to easily design mobile-responsive beautiful emails.
- Mailgun: Send, receive and track your emails without any difficulty.
- TinyLetter: A free newsletter service from the makers of Mailchimp.
- Boomerang: Take control of when to send and receive emails.
Free Social Media Management Tools
- TweetDeck: A free application to manage your Twitter accounts.
- HootSuite: A social media management tool that supports Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.
- Socialoomph: One of the best social post scheduling app for individuals with a single social profile.
- Friends+Me: streamline your social sharing across different platforms.
- Zoho Social: A single tool to manage your brand on social media and get reports.
- Followerwonk: Twitter analytics tool to optimize your social growth.
- ST.HT: Free custom URL shortener
- SharedCount: Check Facebook shares, likes, comments, reactions, Pins of URLs.
Free SEO Tools
- Google Analytics: Free web analytics service by Google to track and analyze your web traffic and get meaningful insights.
- Google Search Console: Webmaster tool by Google to check indexing status and control visibility of your blog/website.
- LSI Graph: Free tool to generate LSI (Latent Semantic Indexing) keywords for SEO.
- LSI Keywords: Generate LSI keywords to improve the On-Page SEO of your blog/website.
- Google Keyword Planner: Free tool from Google to help you with keyword research and provides ad groups ideas.
- Ahrefs: Free backlink checker for your website or blog.
- SmallSEOTools
- Alexa: A tool by Amazon for keyword research and analysis of competitors' websites.
- SimilarWeb: Get information about your competitors' website traffic for free.
- Google Pagespeed Insights: Analyze your website's performance and get suggestions to improve website speed.
- Google Trends: Find out trending google searches across different regions and languages.
- Google Optimize: Test your website and optimize accordingly to get more customers.
- Nibbler: Check detailed insights into any website - accessibility, social media, SEo, etc.
- Google Tag Manager: Free tool from Google to manage and deploy marketing code snippets/tracking code on your website/app.
- Keyword Tool: Keyword research tool that provides keywords on the basis of language and region.
- Browseo: Check how a web page looks like to search engines.
- GTmetrix: Get performance report for your site and recommendations to improve.
- Pingdom: Get detailed analysis of your website speed and know how to optimize your site.
- Moz Link Explorer: Get detailed insights into backlinks to your site.
- SERPs Keyword Rank Checker
- SEMrush: Get domain and keyword analytics, marketing insights, SEO audits, etc. for your blog/website.
Free Cloud Storage
- Google Drive: A file storage and management service and office suite that offers synchronization across devices.
- Dropbox: A cloud storage/file-hosting service and management tool.
- Arcane Office: Decentralized office suite and an alternative to Google Drive
- Workona: Cloud storage management tool, a single tool to manage all your work on the web.